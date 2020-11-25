Why Was Belle Delphine Banned From YouTube? Learn More About The Ban Here

Amidst the pandemic, YouTube content creators have amassed a bigger following than they already had. This surge in the use of applications like YouTube has been visible since the start of the lockdown all over the world. Sometimes YouTubers are issued a temporary ban if they fail to uphold the community guidelines instilled by YouTube. One of the popular gaming YouTubers Belle Delphine was banned from the platform recently. Fans have raised the question, "Why was Belle Delphine banned from YouTube?".

Why was Belle Delphine banned from YouTube?

Belle Delphine was permanently terminated from YouTube on November 20 due to the portrayal of sexual content on her YouTube channel. Her YouTube channel now reads terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on nudity or sexual content." This ban has sparked up a little controversy as the Youtuber claimed on Twitter that she was never issued a warning strike before the platform banned her permanently from it.

YouTube has strict community guidelines, but they follow a 3 strike method wherein a channel is provided with 3 strikes within a 90 day period as warnings before any serious action is taken against them. Belle Delphine claimed on Twitter that she was never issued a warning and was directly removed from the platform by YouTube. However, YouTube does issue bans directly sometimes when the platform notices severe abuse taking place. This isn’t the first time Belle Delphine has been banned from a platform, she was banned from Instagram earlier in July 2019.

hey @TeamYouTube why was my youtube account terminated with no warning/no strikes for 'sexual content' when you allow and promote songs like 'W.A.P'?

seems a lil sus https://t.co/qzn7R7CzSi — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) November 23, 2020

Many YouTubers and fans have called this action by YouTube a double standard. They believe that there are a lot of other channels that portray similar content without any consequences. Comparisons have also been made with Cardi B’s viral music video, WAP.

YouTube then made a team look over into the issue and reinstated the channel, issuing an apology to the content creator and the audience. 2 of her videos were removed from the channel and one has been age-restricted.

Belle Delphine rose to popularity when she started selling ‘Gamer Girl Bath Water’ and other actions such as eating Pewdiepie’s photo on her channel led to her rise to fame. Belle Delphine is just 21 years old and she’s sparked up controversies with 2 of the biggest platforms, Instagram and YouTube. Belle Delphine has amassed a lot of wealth thanks to her social media influencing.

