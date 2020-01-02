Chiranjeevi And Mohan Babu Forget Their Differences And Seal Their Friendship With A Kiss

A few years back, Chiranjeevi and his contemporary actor and producer Mohan Babu got into a verbal fight. The two had a bitter exchange of words but now all is well between Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. Recently, at an event of the Movie Artists Association in Hyderabad, Mohan Babu and Chiranjeevi left everyone stunned with their warm gestures towards each other. The two veteran stars shared a hug and even kissed each other, and the photos from the event has gone viral on social media. The two displayed their friendship on the stage showcasing their care for each other.

During the event, Mohan Babu also spoke about how he always wants to joke about their past and verbal fight. He also said that they never had any ill will towards each other. He just wants to joke along and he too wants it to. They have small differences like brothers in a family but they are one. He once again said they are like family and time he swears by the name of God. As soon as Mohan Babu stated this, the Sye Raa actor Chiranjeevi got up from his seat and pecked a kiss on Mohan Babu's cheek. Seems like the two have burried their hatchet and have begun a their friendship on a fresh note this 2020. Check out the picture of them two over here.

About the event

On Thursday, Tollywood film stars assembled for the inauguration of Movie Artistes' Association Diary 2020 launch. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Murali Mohan, Krishnam Raju, T Subbi Rami Reddy, Jayasudha, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Naresh, Hema and various other members and the press attended the event which took place at Park Hyatt Hotel. Chiranjeevi who attended the event as the chief guest in the meeting wished New Year greetings for everyone and congratulated the members of MAA for supporting the other artistes.

