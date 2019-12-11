Chiranjeevi And Jaya Prada Have A Dance-off At 'Class Of 80s' Party, Watch Video

Recently, South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi hosted a grand reunion party for the actors who ruled the Indian cinema in the ’80s. Actors like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Jaya Prada and Shobhana, among many others marked their presence in the reunion party. Several unseen pictures and videos from the intimate party have now taken the internet by storm, including a viral video featuring Chiranjeevi, Kushboo Sundar and Jaya Prada flaunting their dance skills. Here are the details.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Praises Veteran Actor Shobana For Her Dedication

Jaya Prada and Khushbu Sundar shake a leg with Chiranjeevi

Days after images from the Chiranjeevi-hosted reunion party stormed the internet, a new video from the party featuring Jaya Prada and Chiranjeevi got the audience talking, as the two Hindi cinema veterans can be seen shaking a leg together. In the viral video, Jaya Prada and Kushboo can be seen dancing to the song Bangaru Kodi Peta with Chiranjeevi. The video also has Chiranjeevi passionately emulating the lyrics, while Kushboo Sundar can be seen matching him step to step. Later, actor Jaya Prada, too, joins them and they are seen trying to outdo each other. Take a look at the video:

Fans react to their favourite pair's performance

Other celebrities who attended the party

The mega reunion party witnessed the who's who of the Indian film fraternity under one roof. Reportedly, more than 37 actors attended the party. Stars like Revathy, Shobhana, Jackie Shroff, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Khushboo Sundar, Shobana Chandrakumar, Prabhu, Sumalatha, K Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathi, Jaya Prada, Naresh, Amala Akkineni graced the occasion too. Take a look at some pictures:

