Chrissy Teigen Reveals Daughter Luna’s Pet Hamster 'Peanut Butter' Passes Away

Chrissy Teigen announced the passing of Legend-Teigen family's widely famous and loved hamster, Peanut Butter. The passing of Chrissy Teigen's hamster was confirmed by the model through her Twitter account. The famous family pet had a tendency of hiding from his family, which wasn't exactly a trait that the supermodel was a fan of. She unveiled the sad news in her patented way. Her tweet regarding the heavenly abode of the family pet simply read as follows:

oh. peanut butter the hamster died — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2020

But, all is still well in the Legend-Teigen family as the heaven-bound pet is going to live on in his replacement, as was hinted at by Teigen herself through a follow-up post. In the short video that can be found below, one can see that one of the Christmas stockings has the name New P. Butter, which means that the family has already replaced the fallen rodent.

] but do not fret pic.twitter.com/kyU3uYprgy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2020

Throwback to Peanut Butter's arrival and first days at the Legend-Teigen household:

Peanut Butter found his way into the Legend-Teigen family sometime around March 2019. The late pet was known for his playful nature. There was once a time when Teigen has begun refraining from posting anything about Peanut Butter on her social media handles, at which point the Twitterati had begun fearing that Chrissy Teigen's hamster is no more. Teigen had decided to put all rumours to rest by posting a video of Peanut Butter on her Twitter account.

The video can be found here:

stop asking me if the hamster is alive pic.twitter.com/DvLmiZIP0g — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 10, 2020

Upon welcoming Peanut Butter to the family, Teigen even spoke about how one of the things that she loves about their new pet is the fact that he is not exactly her husband, musician John Legend's favourite. One of the first few days of the life of Peanut Butter in the Legend-Teigen family involved the presumably new-born hamster participating in the family dance. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram followers too were fond of Peanut Butter.

Here is the video of that:

daily dance party has a new member pic.twitter.com/uSEk4qfa6s — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2019

