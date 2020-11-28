Chrissy Teigen Says Goodbye To Her Old House With A Thanksgiving Meal & Hug; Take A Look

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram to share with her fans another picture from Thanksgiving with a sweet caption. The model mentioned that this Thanksgiving meal was the last thing she would cook in this old house as it was up for sale. Take a look at the post and see how fans responded to the same:

Chrissy Teigen's Thanksgiving Photo

In the post, fans cans spot the model and cookbook author Adeena Sussman hugging. Chrissy is seen sitting on the slap of the kitchen and many different kinds of Thanksgiving dishes on the table. Fans can spot a full cooked turkey, a pumpkin pie, yams, apple pie and many such more dishes. Chrissy is also seen sporting a white dress with blue embroidery on it while her friend sports a black outfit.

The model added a long caption about the meal and about her friend. She mentioned that this was the last time they would use their old house as it was on sale. The caption finally read - 'The goodbye had always felt unfinished but now I can breathe. thanksgiving was perfect and beautiful. Thank you for all the kind messages that are still giving me hugs, too'.

Many fans and celebs liked and commented on the post. Chrissy's husband John Legend also commented and so did Adeena Sussman. Fans commented that the meal looked very good and a few added that they wished to have visited her house on the occasion. Take a look at the comments:

In another post, fans can spot the outfit that Chrissy sported on Thanksgiving. She was looking quite stylish. Take a look:

Chrissy Teigen's Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen recently suffered a miscarriage last month. The model added that she had felt an unbearable kind of pain. She mentioned in a post - 'We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.'. Take a look:

