Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 'most Embarrassing' Situation Ever; Read Details Here

Chrissy Teigen's new series of tweets has gone viral on social media. The model-turned host has revealed one of her most embarrassing situation in a recent tweet. This tweet has gained an enormous response on the micro-blogging site. Many Twitter users have joined in and shared their response to Chrissy. Find out what has been the most embarrassing situation for Chrissy Teigen here.

Chrissy Teigen reveals her most embarrassing situation

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most outspoken celebrities on Twitter. Every now and then, the model and cookbook author shares funny and interesting anecdotes about her life. In a recent set of tweets, Chrissy Teigen revealed the most embarrassing thing in the “entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire world”.

In this tweet, Chrissy said that she “melts into a puddle” every time she calls somebody by the wrong name. In her next tweet, Chrissy Teigen added that she would not care if anybody called her by the wrong name. But while talking about her husband singer John Legend, the model added the John “could” care if something similar happens with him. Take a look at Chrissy Teigen’s tweets here.

To me, the most embarrassing thing in entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire entire world, as in I wanna melt into a puddle and down a drain into the ocean then boiled into steam and blown into the atmosphere, is calling someone by the wrong name — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile if any of us, any of us!, were called by the wrong name, WE WOULD NOT CARE? I can’t imagine caring — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2020

John could do it. I wouldn’t care. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 3, 2020

Within minutes of Chrissy Teigen’s tweet, many of her fans were quick to respond with similar incidents and pet peeves. One of the fans talked about how many people mispronounce his name as “seen” rather than “Sean”. While another fan talked about how she and her siblings have numbers assigned to each one of them by their parents to make it easier. Another fan also commented on Chrissy's post and revealed how she was calling her neighbour by the wrong name for 15 years. Take a look at these tweets here.

It is confusing for a Dad when there are many children, i'm one of six. That is why we adopted a numbering system. I am #1. Which suits me . #2 has issues. #3 tries to be #1 girl. #4, #5 and #6 are trying to pretend this didn't happen and use their actual names. But I'm still #1 — Stormbringer (@Stormbr69494436) December 3, 2020

what about mispronunciations? because I get "Seen" on the reg and correcting people has turned into me just groaning and pretending it didn't happen — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) December 3, 2020

Lived here 15 years, FIFTEEN! Been calling a neighbor Gina for 15 yrs, she JUST told us her name is Debrah about a month ago. I kid you not. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — word (@love2laugh11) December 3, 2020

One time, I walked up to someone I was convinced I knew and gave him the biggest hug because I was sure we hadn't seen each other in years. I was mistaken. From time to time, I relive this memory and find myself curled up in a ball drowning in embarrassment. — Chris Carfizzi (@ChrisCarfizzi) December 4, 2020

Apart from sharing funny anecdotes, Chrissy Teigen also campaigns and talks about various issues. Recently, she spoke about normalising breastfeeding. In a series of tweets, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she is ashamed of being able to produce milk due to “depression”. She talked about how stress resulted in her producing “only an ounce” of breast milk at times.

