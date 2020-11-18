George Clooney Says It Is 'fun Watching Chrissy Teigen' Take Down Trolls; Read More

George Clooney in a recent interview with GQ revealed that it amuses him to watch Chrissy Teigen take down trolls. The actor spoke about himself and his nature to stand up for himself. During the same time, he happened to mention Chrissy Teigen and said that he enjoys watching her take down trolls when they try to get in her way.

The actor spoke about how he has a number of letters that he has written in his lifetime, out of anger. Speaking about the same, he said that his assistant calls it George Against The World. George revealed that he has stacks of those letters where he has penned down several angry thoughts.

George Clooney says it is "much more fun watching Chrissy Teigen"

Continuing this statement, George Clooney further said that despite his stack of letters, he prefers watching Chrissy Teigen. He said that he simply enjoys it when she takes down a troll in her own way. The actor said that whenever someone steps into her world, he knows that something big is about to happen.

George was quoted saying “it’s so much fun” as he follows Chrissy Teigen's Twitter updates, taking down the trolls. The actor also said that when a troll passes an uncalled for comment, he goes “Oh, I wouldn’t do that, dude”. He further says that the trolls think that they are really smart and thus try to get in her way and she elegantly manages to put them into place with her comebacks.

George Clooney further adds that whenever he watches an over smart comment, he feels sorry for them. He said that he feels as if the trolls have brought a knife to a gunfight.

In the past, Chrissy Teigen has shut down a number of trolls who have tried to get in her way with their uncalled for remarks. Her replies have thus amused George Clooney and many of her fans who support her when the trolls try to get in her way. Most recently, Chrissy Teigen's Twitter account blocked over a million Twitter users in just one day, due to a conspiracy theory that was spun around her name.

I have block chained over one million people, ONE MILLION people today and I am still flooded with sick psychopaths. So please, spare me the “just ignore them, they’re just trolls” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 15, 2020

