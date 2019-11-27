'Chumma Kizhi' From Rajinikanth’s Upcomming Film 'Darbar' Released

Superstar Rajnikanth starrer film Darbar is merely two months away from its release and the makers have not held back in terms of promotion. The makers have released a new song titled Chumma Kizhi and are composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is a celebratory song hailing the character of Rajnikanth. The lyric video released on YouTube is interspersed with stills and a few behind the scenes snippets.

‘Chumma Kizhi’ from Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ released

The lyrics of the song have been written by Vivek and they speak about the superstar’s achievements. It celebrates Rajnikanth and his character in the film. The tune is catchy and sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. Towards the end of the video, the superstar actor is seen praising Anirudh and mentioning that he is impressed with the song.

Darbar is a film produced by Lyca Productions and is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film will see Rajnikanth in a double role, one as a police officer and the other as a social activist. The makers had revealed a motion poster of the film a few days ago and introduced his name as Aaditya Arunasalam. The film will also see Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in important roles.

