FWICE Confirms Statement Allowing TV Shoot To Resume In June 2020 False

Since the last few days, there have been reports doing the rounds that Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued pointers, following which it suggested that the shooting for TV programs can begin in June. The reports said that strict guidelines have to be followed as the pointers also said that the producer will have to pay for compensation if any of the cast or crew member is diagnosed with Coronavirus. The Indian Motion Picture Producers Affiliation (IMPPA) approached the FWICE over the statement only to learn that no such statement has actually been passed.

FWICE ridicules statements about shoots beginning in June

Since a few days now, most people have been of the belief that the FWICE has issued certain points to be kept in mind as shooting for television shows is to begin sometime soon. It included guidelines that stated that an ambulance and an inspector would be present at every shooting location while it has to be done with just 50% of the crew members. It also said that the producers will have to pay all the workers and if any of the members is diagnosed with COVID 19, the producers will be expected to pay a compensation of ₹50 lakhs.

The Producers’ Association decided to confirm the statement with the general secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey, through which they learnt that no such statement has been passed by FWICE. IMPPA also said it out in a press conference that no such pointers have been agreed to by the Producers’ Associations. They stated that they spoke to Ashok Dubey, Gen Secretary of FWICE, who explained that such statement and pointers being utilised by FWICE was fully false and baseless as no such step has been taken till date. The association also stated that FWICE has also confirmed that no such pointers will be issued without it being signed and authenticated by FWICE and the Producers’ Association. The concerned members said that such a statement must also be authenticated by the president of IMPPA without which all statements in such matters would stand unauthentic.

