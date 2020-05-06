FWICE, CINTAA Issue Post COVID-19 Guidelines, Ask Actors To Do Hair & Make-up At Home

After the coronavirus has caused a nationwide lockdown, everyone including the film industry is expecting a smooth functioning of work once the lockdown is over. However, the post-COVID-19 guidelines will specify and introduce new rules to further combat the highly contagious disease. The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) along with Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have created a new set of rules to impose minimum human contact during the filming of the shows post the coronavirus subsides. Reports suggest that the apex bodies in the films and television industry are expecting things to go back to normal after the month of June, and have thus stated new rules to be followed after that-

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: 'Content Is Same, Audience Has Changed,' Atul Kulkarni On Evolution Of Cinema

FWICE and CINTAA’s post COVID-19 guidelines

After the flattening of the curve and further counter, the COVID-19 situation FWICE and CINTAA resorted to an online meeting. Both the involved bodies are ideating plans for after the lockdown. The new guidelines for the smooth functioning of the filming sets have been put out by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the head of Producer’s Guild. All the cast and crew members of the filming set will under-go swab and thermal testing. The report of their readings will be thoroughly tested every day.

Actors will have to let-go of their army of stylists and make-up artists. They will have to do the preparation at home. While on arrival, they should be ready to start with the schedule. Only important staff members will be allowed to be on set with the actor.

Also Read | World Laughter Day: 10 Classic Comedy Movies Of Hindi Cinema To Binge-watch On This Day

Another report suggests that the 24*7, around the clock medical staff, should be made available on-set. The shift of the doctors must be managed. Furthermore, there will be masks provided to all the members of the cast and crew. For the initial three months, actors above 60 years of age must not be hired for the moment.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Sidharth Malhotra Says 'Indian Cinema Has Lost A Gem Today'

The president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari mentioned that social distancing and all safety regulations will be followed religiously on the set. The health of the artists and crew involved is the top-most priority for the producers. According to a vague presumption made by the bodies, by July, the shooting of several halted projects can once again be resumed. These are some of FWICE and CINTAA’s post COVID-19 guidelines.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's 'Laxmmi Bomb' To Skip Cinemas, Release Digitally Due To COVID?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.