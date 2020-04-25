Urvashi Rautela Warns Fans As Facebook Account Shares Spam Posts; Mumbai Police Takes Note

Among the most popular social networking websites, Facebook has been making news with celebrities complaining about their accounts being hacked. After veteran actor Shobana filed a complaint over her handle being hacked recently, now Urvashi Rautela’s account too has faced the same difficulty. The actor took to Twitter to warn her fans to not respond to any message being posted on her account.

READ: Shobana’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actor Files A Police Complaint

Urvashi tweeted late on Friday that her Facebook account has been hacked and that the messages being posted were neither done by her or her team. The Great Grand Masti star also tagged the official handles of Facebook along with her message.

Here’s the tweet

My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 24, 2020

Mumbai Police responded to the post, and forwarded the complaint to the cyber police station.

We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2020

READ: Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar's Social Media Account Hacked, Actor Confirms

The account has been posting explicit content on her wall, as well as her on her stories and many fans shared screenshots of it to help her in the complaint.

READ:Shefali Shah: 'FB Account Was Hacked, Family Has Not Been Tested COVID-19 Positive'

Be it Shefali Shah, Anupama Parmeswaran or Dheeraj Dhoopar, many other actors have also similarly raised a flag over their Facebook handles being hacked in in the last few months.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela has been keeping fans entertained with her interesting posts and captions on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown bringing all shootings to a halt. The Hate Story 4 star, however, released songs like Kangna Vilayti for her film Virgin Bhanupriya.

READ:When Urvashi Rautela Made The Headlines For Her Posts On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.