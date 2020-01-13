The Debate
'Darbar' Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-starrer Performing Well Even After 4 Days

Others

Rajinikanth recent released Darbar has gained positive reviews from the viewers. The much-hyped film has earned huge in 4 days. Check out its collection.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
darbar

Darbar stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty. Fans were eagerly waiting for their favourite superstar, Rajinikanth on the big screen. The movie has recently released in the theatres. It received mostly positive reviews from the audiences. Read to know its day 1 collection.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Had A Grand Opening On 1 Day At The Box Office; See Collection

Darbar 4 days’ box office collection

The movie collected around ₹7.28 crores in Chennai. Pongal holiday week helped to maintain the run. It also topped the top 5 charts there, followed by Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The All Indian collection around ₹40 - ₹50 crores.

Also Read | Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' Takes US By Storm, Inches Closer To $1 Million-mark

Besides India market, Darbar is performing tremendously in the International market too. It topped the box office collection in several countries around the world, beating Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. In Australia, it minted around A$ 407,716.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' Receives Rave Reviews From Celebrities

The movie found second spot in Singapore, ahead of Chhapaak, which was at number 8. It topped the Malayasia weekend box office. UAE collection is approximately ₹6 crores in 3 days.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Fans' Hysterical Reactions To 'Darbar' Will Leave You In Splits

Darbar earned around ₹1.88 crore at UK box office. However, the Sunday collection of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru were higher than Darbar in the USA. It collected around $152,230. Overall International collection is super strong, as per reports.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, it is an action drama film. A police officer on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop, Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Suniel Shetty will portray the bad guy, Hariharan "Hari" Chopra. The music for the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography and editing are performed by Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad, respectively.

 

 

Published:
