Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' Takes US By Storm, Inches Closer To $1 Million-mark

In yet another big boost to the South Indian cinema, superstar Rajnikanth-starrer Darbar has taken the United States by storm. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and reported that within just three days, the film received a Box Office collection of Rs 6.46 crore in America.

Further giving a breakdown of the box office collection, the film critic revealed that on Wednesday, the film received $492,729 in the states. While on Thursday it received $157,206 and on Friday it was $259,594. He further stated by the time people are reading the tweet, the film has already crossed over a million dollars.

#Rajinikanth mania grips #USA... #Darbar embarks on a fantastic start in #America...

Wed [premieres] $ 492,729

Thu $ 157,206

Fri $ 259,594

Total: $ 909,529 [₹ 6.46 cr]

Has crossed $ 1 million as you read this. 👍👍👍@comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2020

'Darbar' opening day collection

The film had received a grand opening day collection in India. It has reportedly had a massive release in around 4,000 screens in India and a total of 7,000 screens all over the world.

As per reports, the film had a grand opening in Tamil Nadu as it earned around Rs 20-30 crores. Further, it earned Rs 2.27 crores in Chennai. It bought around Rs 4.5 crore net in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The start in Nizam was good with around Rs 2.03 crore. The all India collection is said to be around Rs 45-55 crores.

About Darbar

Rajnikanth-starrer film Darbar is an action drama film, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film features Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in the lead cast. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography and editing are performed by Santhosh Sivan and Sreekar Prasad.

The film is about a police officer who is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster for fulfilling his own secret agenda. Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop- Aadhithya Arunachalam, while Suniel Shetty will portray the bad guy- Hariharan 'Hari' Chopra.

