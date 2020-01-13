Allu Arjun's Ala 'Vaikunthapurramuloo' Dominates Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' And 'Baahubali 2'

Allu Arjun is basking in the glory as his latest film is minting big time at the Box-Offices all over the world. It is giving a tough competition to films like Darbar by Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvar, in the USA. Read on to know more about the Box-office collections of Allu Arjun’s action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Allu Arjun dominates Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu at the US Box-Office

This year brings the season of clashes in the South Indian film industry. Several films by the big guns of the industry were released during the same week. While Rajinikanth’s Darbar was released on January 9, 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru was released on January 11, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released on January 12, 2020. Fans of Allu Arjun were excited to know that the film is trending in the USA, and New Zealand. According to the reports, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has garnered $34,625 in New Zealand, beating the collections of Baahubali 2, as the film had collected $21,290.

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has dominated Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvar at the US Box-Office, by minting $590,216. Trade analysist Ramesh Babu took to his official social media handle to confirm the same. He took to Twitter to announce that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has created an all-time Telugu film record in New Zealand by collecting $34,625 from three locations, and in just five shows. Here is the official tweet.

#AlaVaikunthapurramloo has created an all time Telugu film record in #NewZealand by collecting $34,625 from 3 locations and in just 5 shows (big capacity). #Baahubali2 (Telugu) has collected $21,290 for premieres.



At a pre-release event of the film, Alu Arjun was seen talking about the grand clash of the Telugu film. He said that Sankranti is a big festival in the Telugu states. He also said that there was a time when four films had released for the festival, and they all had a great run at the Box-Offices. He talked about the potential of the season and said that it makes multiple releases possible. He also stated that they have spaced out films because their distributors should be able to recover the investments. At the end of the day, the same distributors would buy one of his upcoming films, he stated, as they have to survive.

