David Warner Turns Tollywood Star In Quirky Style, Calls Baahubali 'hardest Of Them All'

It seems being associated with the Hyderabad franchise of the Dream11 Indian Premier League has made David Warner fascinated with Telugu cinema. A fascination that was displayed during the COVID-19 lockdown, has carried on till now, and that was also evident in the cricketer’s latest post on Baahubali. When the Australian cricketer decided to try the Reface App, more than Hollywood star or Australian actor, it was the stars of the Indian film industry that caught his fancy.

David Warner turns Baahubali & more

David Warner's videos, putting his own face to stars were mostly from the Telugu film industry. This included like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni, among others.

He even used the app for stars of the Tamil film industry like Rajinikanth and Suriya and some from Bollywood.

The best arguably when he became Baahubali and seen performing numerous stunts that Prabhas did it in the film.

The Australian opening batsman quipped that it was the ‘hardest of them all.’ Mahendra Baahubali was the only one that got two tribute videos.

David Warner's love for Indian cinema

Warner has also been taking this love for Telguu cinema on the cricket field or events around it. Recently, he had even grooved to Butta Bomma on the boundary when audiences urged him to. This was after his TikTok video on the song with wife Candice had gone viral.

Some of the other viral videos include him dancing to the same song when Hyderabad team had qualified for the play-offs of the Dream11 IPL.

Meanwhile, David Warner has been ruled out of first Test against India, after suffering a groin injury. India is due to play four Tests Down Under, starting on December 17. The swashbuckling batsman had an impressive ODI series, where he scored 152 runs in two matches.

