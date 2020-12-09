David Warner's TOP Record That Makes Him Australia's Biggest Miss In Adelaide Test

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the four-match Test series starting December 17 in Adelaide. The two cricketing giants recently locked horns in a thrilling three-match ODI and T20I series. While the hosts clinched the ODI series 2-1, the visitors triumphed by the same margin in T20Is. The Test series also promises to be another exciting contest, however, Australia are currently dealing with a severe injury crisis.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020 live streaming sees betting ads, broadcasters to face wrath?

David Warner's staggering numbers at Adelaide Oval

One of their batting mainstays David Warner on Wednesday was ruled out of India vs Australia 1st Test because of a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs series. After the David Warner injury, the Australian team management has a huge task ahead of them to name a proper replacement for the player who has the most number of Test centuries for Australia among active players.

ALSO READ | Brad Hogg reveals why Shaun Marsh has been excluded from Australian squad against India

David Warner's absence in Adelaide is a big blow for Australia considering the staggering record he has at the venue. In fact, the southpaw is ahead of World No. 1 ranked Test batsman Steve Smith when it comes to his run-scoring spree at the Adelaide Oval. Warner has scored 1,045 runs in just 8 matches (15 innings) at the venue at a blistering average of 80.38 with four centuries and one fifty. He scored his only triple century at the Adelaide Oval. On the other hand, Steve Smith has scored 491 runs in 6 matches (11 innings) at an average of 61.37 with one century and three fifties.

ALSO READ | David Warner injury: Australian opener out of lineup for 1st Test at Adelaide

Moreover, what's enthralling is the fact that he averages more than the legendary Ricky Ponting (60.10) in Adelaide. He is also pretty close to Michael Clarke (94.26) and Sir Don Bradman's (107.77) sensational average at the venue. With the mind-boggling numbers that Warner has in Adelaide, the Australian unit will surely miss the services of the dynamic opener in India vs Australia 1st Test. It will be interesting to see what the Australian team management will do to fill the void left by Warner's absence.

Warner's absence isn't the only worrying sign for Australia. On Tuesday, Victorian opener Will Pucovski who was playing in the first practice game between Australia A vs India A suffered a blow to his head when a Kartik Tyagi snorter hit his helmet. The right-hander had to go off the field immediately due to concussion. The Pucovski concussion incident has cast doubts over the youngster's inclusion in the Australian team for the first Test match.

ALSO READ | Will Pucovski concussion: Victorian Opener Hit On Helmet By Kartik Tyagi Snorter

SOURCE: DAVID WARNER INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.