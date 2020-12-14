David Warner Beats AB De Villiers, Ranked Most Popular Overseas Player In India By Twitter

The year 2020 has been a strange one for sports. Much like the rest of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted sporting activities of India as well. For starters, the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season got delayed by almost nine months, and several of India’s bilateral and multi-nation world tournaments (T20 World Cup 2020) got either cancelled or indefinitely postponed. With all cricketers spending time indoors during the majority of pandemic this year, a few players decided to spend more time on social media, especially on the microblogging site Twitter.

Also Read | David Warner Wins Fans Over With Special Post For Hyderabad IPL Teammate T Natarajan

David Warner’s popularity soared in pandemic, according to Twitter report

Dynamic Australian batsman David Warner has been quite a prominent overseas figure among cricket fans in India. The cricketer leads the Hyderabad franchise in Dream11 IPL and is one of the most successful batsmen in the history of the tournament as well. Apparently, Warner’s popularity soared even further this year as he upped his social media game.

According to information provided by Twitter Internal Data, David Warner is the second most tweeted about overseas sports athlete in India, and the most popular when it comes to just cricketers. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list while the next two spots are occupied by cricketers David Warner and South African batting legend AB de Villiers.

Also Read | David Warner Trolls Melbourne Renegades After A Humiliating Batting Performance

AB de Villiers’ popularity among the Indian masses has been known to be quite unparalleled for many years. For a South African national, he seems to have more fans in India due to his power-packed performances in Dream11 IPL seasons. For Warner to eclipse that popularity on Twitter, let alone match it, is quite evident from his recent hectic social media feeds.

The Australian cricketer shared quite a few videos of himself along with his family this year, which in turn, received loving responses from his Indian fans. While David Warner can be dancing to some Bollywood tunes along with his three daughters in some videos, his family can be simply seen playing some backyard cricket in other clips. Here is a look at David Warner daughters along with the veteran batsman himself in some of his and wife Candice Warner’s social media shares.

Beautiful you guys are https://t.co/kz1JoRML1t — David Warner (@davidwarner31) October 30, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Our Batting Depth Without David Warner Will Be Tested, Says Steve Smith

David Warner injury and India vs Australia 2020 updates

David Warner is currently a part of Australian squad for the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 Test series. However, the opening batsman sustained a groin injury during the limited-overs segment of the India’s tour Down Under. The David Warner injury has prompted the Australian team management to look for alternate opening options in time for the first India vs Australia Test match, scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 onwards.

Also Read | David Warner's TOP Record That Makes Him Australia's Biggest Miss In Adelaide Test

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.