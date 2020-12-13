David Warner Trolls Melbourne Renegades After A Humiliating Batting Performance

Australia's opening batsman David Warner came forward and hilariously trolled Melbourne Renegades for the lacklustre batting display during their Big Bash League (BBL) clash against the defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday. It was a day to forget for the Renegades as they suffered a mammoth 145-run loss in their season-opener.

'Thought it was the time': David Warner

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the southpaw wrote that he just looked at the bottom of his screen and saw that the former champions were reduced to 9/43 after which he thought that it was the time.

Just looked at the bottom of my screen and saw 9/43 and thought it was the time 😢😢 #bbl — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 13, 2020

Renegades suffer a humiliating defeat

Renegades skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to chase. His move backfired as the Melbourne bowlers were hit to all parts of the ground. Opener as well as wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillipe played a stellar knock of a 57-ball 95 at a strike rate of 166.67. Middle-order batsman Jordan Silk added finishing touches with an unbeaten 19-ball 45 as the title-holders posted a stiff total of 205/4 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Finch & Co. were never really there in the run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Finch (12), Shaun Marsh, Jake Fraser and Kane Richardson (13 each) managed to breach the double figures as the BBL 08 champions were bundled out for just 60 in the 11th over.

Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers for the Sixers with figures of 4/13 from his 2.4 overs at an economy rate of 4.88. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades narrowly avoided breaking their own record of registering the lowest score in BBL history. Prior to this humiliating defeat, the Melbourne-based franchise were bundled out for 57 against city rivals Melbourne Stars in BBL 04.

Coming back to David Warner, the former Australian vice-captain has been ruled out of the first Test due to a groin injury that he had sustained while fielding during the third and final ODI against India a couple of weeks ago.

