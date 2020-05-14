Kurt Hugo Schneider Recreates Popular 'coffin Dance' Meme On YouTube; Watch

With coronavirus lockdown in place and almost half the world confined inside their homes, people are taking to different mediums to keep themselves engaged and occupied amid these difficult times. People are taking to social media to post memes and funny videos amid the global pandemic in a bid to entertain others when everything is either shut and halted, from sports to TV shows. One such viral video posted by famous YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider is garnering a lot of attention on social media where he recreated the popular meme of Ghana pallbearers dancing with a coffin, which already has its different versions floating on internet recreated by other people in the past.

In the video, Schneider can be seen pressing the keypad of his apartment building's door lock to produce a similar tune as in the popular meme. Schneider shared the video on his YouTube account with a caption that read, "Clearly I have nothing better to do with my time over here... so I changed our door code a little bit... do you think the neighbors are going to have any trouble getting in???" Schneider, who has 12.8 million subscribers on YouTube has managed to attract over 3 lakh views on the video since it was uploaded on May 4.

Watch

Schneider is receiving a lot of praise for his unique creation and the hard work that he put behind to make the video. Schneider had to first test all the keys and memorise the tune each key produces because every button on the door lock has different beep sounds. Kurt also reprogrammed the lock code before filming the video. One user commented, "Him having to memorize the exact sounds each number makes." Another wrote, "Omg it reminds me of that scene in Barbie princess charm school where they were trapped in a vault and got out because one of the girls remembered the sound of the code."

(Image Credit: Kurt Hugo Schneider/YouTube)

