MET Gala YouTube Session 2020 Brings Together Greatest Fashionistas In The Industry

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, MET Gala 2020 had to be postponed infinitely. However, international celebrities can be seen doing their part as they relive the best moments of the Met Gala which left the audience awestruck. MET Gala is being streamed live on YouTube while Anna Wintour hosts the event and Cardi B and Virgil Abloh join the event.

The news about MET Gala 2020 being postponed came as a distressing thought to many. In the current situation, a leading magazine decided to go digital with the streaming of MET Gala 2020. In this, celebrities around the world can be seen participating by going digital. They can be seen properly dressed with makeup and everything around fashion to live the evening of the first Monday of May. The event is being hosted by Anna Wintour while she also started the “MET Gala challenge” where everybody can dress up and put in comparison pictures amongst other fashionable posts. She hosted the Gala through a screen and spoke about the objective of such a movement. She addressed her audience by saying that in such grief and hardship, postponement of a party is not that great of a deal. She was of the opinion that in such a situation, where millions are suffering, coming together to extend support is a great move. She also encouraged all the viewers to rise stronger from the current situation while we leave the period with better connections with each other.

Celebrities like Julia Roberts, Cardi B, Florence Welsh, Mindy Kaling, and Priyanka Chopra, amongst others, could be seen dressing up for the occasion in some way to remember what Met Gala felt like. Some of them uploaded throwback pictures while some dressed up at home in unique ways. Above all, they could all be seen being hopeful about what is in store for next year.

