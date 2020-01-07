Golden Globe Awards: Female Actor Who Has Won Maximum Awards

The Golden Globes Awards is one of the most honorary accolades of Hollywood. it is bestowed by 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The first Golden Globe was held in January 1944. It is given for recognising excellence in films, and television. Recently, in January 2020, the 77th Golden Globe Awards took place. Read on more to know about the female actor who has received the most Golden Globes:

Maximum Golden Globe-winning female actor

This year witnessed the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and various actors and filmmakers were nominated for the prestigious award. But to date, Meryl Streep has been at the top. The actor has garnered a total of eight Golden Globe awards, which is more than any other actor in the industry.

In 1979, Meryl Streep was seen in a legal drama flick by the name Kramer vs. Kramer. In the film, she was seen playing the role of Joanna (Stern) Kramer. For her role, she received a Golden Globe Award for the Best Supporting Female Actor. In 1981, Meryl Streep was seen playing the character of Sarah Woodruff, in the film The French Lieutenant's Woman, which is a romantic drama. She was playing the lead role in the film, and for her role, she received a Golden Globe for the best female actor.

The next year, Streep went on to garner another Golden Globe for her 1982 drama flick Sophie’s Choice, where she was seen playing the lead again. Her next Golden Globe came in the year 2002 when she was seen starring in a comedy-drama flick called Adaptation. The film also featured Nicolas Cage in the lead role. For the film, she went on to garner a Golden Globe for the best supporting female actor.

In 2003, Streep was seen in the HBO miniseries, Angels in America. For her role in the series, she received a Golden Globe, at the 61st Golden Globe award ceremony. Streep was seen in The Devil Wears Prada, along with Anne Hathaway. For her role in the same, she won a Golden Globe. She was later seen in the shoes of Margaret Thatcher, as she played the lead in the biography of the British stateswoman. For her role in the same, she went on to garner a Golden Globe. Julie & Julia, which was a comedy-drama, released in 2009, for which Streep went on to garner a Golden Globe. Apart from the 8 plus awards she has received at the Golden Globe, she has over 30 Golden Globe nominations to her name.

