Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi's Throwback Pic Unveiling Sridevi's Wax Statue Is Gold

Late actor Sridevi's sudden death came as a shock to Bollywood. The late actor Sridevi was always a popular name in the Hindi as well as the South film industry. Madame Tussauds in Singapore unveiled a statue in memory of the late actor in September 2019.

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were invited for the unveiling of their mother's statue. The entire family had an emotional moment when Sridevi's wax statue was unveiled. Pictures of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughters looking at their mother's statue also went viral back then. These pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor looking at their mother's statue will surely melt your heart.

Throwback picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor take a look at their mother's statue

Sridevi was seen in the film Mr.India, opposite actor Anil Kapoor. The wax statue of Sridevi that was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Singapore was a glimpse of her from her hit song Hawa Hawai, from the movie Mr.India. Her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor stood there and admired the detailing of the statue.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a red gown for the event while Khushi Kapoor was seen in an off-shoulder green gown. Actor Boney Kapoor was also present at the event and got emotional during the unveiling. Janhvi Kapoor often shares throwback pictures with her mother always mentioning how much she misses her.

