Dhanush And Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie To Be Titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

The massively popular Tamil actor, Dhanush, last featured on the big screen in Vetrimaaran's action drama film Asuran, which released back in October of this year. Dhanush is already busy shooting for his next film that is set to release in 2020. The actor's next has been tentatively titled D40 and is directed by the acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj. Shooting for Dhanush's next has already begun, but the cast and crew have been very tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming film, with even the title of the movie being kept a secret. However, recent rumours have stated that the title of Dhanush's upcoming movie will be Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban.

Is Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj's next film titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban?

Recently, rumours online have stated that Dhanush's next film will be titled Ulagam Suttrum Vaaliban. Fans immediately started to spread the rumour on social media and many believed that this was indeed going to be the title of the movie. However, the production house for the film, Y Not Studios, recently posted a message on Twitter where they confirmed that Karthik Subbaraj's directorial has not yet been titled.

Other than confirming that the movie was yet to be titled, the post also gave fans a date for the title reveal. The post stated that the movie was in the final stages of filming which would go on till mid-January of 2020. According to the message, the official title would be announced in February of 2020 after the shooting had been concluded. The post also requested fans to not believe any rumours that they read online.

While not a lot of information is available about the movie's plot or title, the cast list for the film and the locations have already been revealed. Alongside Dhanush, the movie will also feature popular Tamil actors Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan. The movie is currently being filmed around Madurai. While Karthik Subbaraj is handling the direction of the film, Santosh Narayanan has been hired as the composer, Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer, and Vinoth Rajkumar is the art director.

