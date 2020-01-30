Dhanush Dresses Up In An All-Tamil Outfit With An 'aruval' In The D40 First Look; See Pics

South cinema star Dhanush has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled D40. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. A poster shared by the production house, Y Not Studios, gives a glimpse -- more of a rearview of Dhanush in the movie D40.

Here is the poster shared by Y Not Studios:

The poster is shared to commemorate the 10 years of the studio. The makers shared the picture which is completely black and white. The picture also has other big faces of the Mollywood and Bollywood film industries like Taapsee Pannu, Siddharth, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, and R Madhavan.

The picture shows a glimpse of Dhanush's back with a long 'aruval' weapon in his hand. The actor can be seen wearing traditional Tamilian attire, the white pattu veshti and a pattu shirt. The report claims that Dhanush will be seen with a thick moustache. This look will be similar to that of Superstar Rajinikanth from the movie Petta, which was also directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

The movie will also be starring Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead in the movie. Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be playing supporting characters in the film. It also stars veteran actor James Cosmo, who is known for his roles in Hollywood movies like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones.

Dhanush is also working on his film with director Mari Selvaraj. He will also be a part of a Hindi movie named Atrangi Re. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The movie will be releasing next year on Valentine's Day.

Image Courtesy: Y Not Studios Twitter

