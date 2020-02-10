Dhanush's Movies And Performances That Made Headlines

Actor Dhanush made his debut in the Tamil film industry Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film helmed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He went on to do some noteworthy work in his career and make a mark in the Tamil film industry. Here are the times the actor made headlines.

Dhanush: 5 times the Pattas actor made the headlines

''Why This Kolaveri Di''

Dhanush grabbed international headlines with his 2011 chartbuster Why This Kolaveri Di. This song took the internet and the nation by storm from the time it was released. Within a week of its release, it had 3.5 million views on YouTube, with more than one million shares on Facebook. This song was sung by Dhanush himself and was a promotional song for his movie 3 that was his wife Aishwarya R. Dhanush's directorial debut.

Aadukalam

Dhanush is a fine actor who has proved time and again that he gets into the skin of the characters which he portrays on the screen. He made headlines when he received the National Award for Best Actor for his 2011 release Aadukalam. This movie was directed by Vetrimaaran and also starred Tapsee Pannu in the lead role. The thriller drama was highly appreciated by the critics and the fans.

Raanjhanaa

Dhanush's debut in the Hindi film industry made headlines as he was cast opposite Sonam Kapoor in Anand L. Rai's 2013 romantic drama Raanjhanaa. The fans completely loved the unique love story and the film went to become a big hit. The soulful background score was composed by AR Rehman and Dhanush which received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor Male Debut for his portrayal of Sunder.

Shamitabh

Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan starred in 2015 satirical drama film written and directed by the genius R. Balki, Shamitabh. The film was about a speech-impaired struggling actor called Daanish (Dhanush) and a washed-up old voice artist Amitabh played by Big B who work together to make a mark in the industry. Akshara Haasan made her debut with this movie. This movie went on to make headlines and impress the audiences.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

Dhanush became a hero of three cinema industries after he bagged a role in the 2018 English-language French adventure comedy film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He had already worked in Kollywood and Bollywood before this and then began making news in Hollywood. Dhanush's movie choices have always been challenging and exciting and he has managed to engage his audiences worldwide.

