Kajol's New Short Film, Devi's First Look Revealed; Fans Intrigued

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn made an amazing comeback alongside husband Ajay Devgn in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor essayed the role of Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai Malusare in the film. Kajol has one interesting project lined up for her and the first look of the entire cast released recently.

Kajol is all set to make her short film debut with a powerful story in Devi. The first look was recently revealed which has left fans intrigued about the short film. In the picture, Kajol can be seen sitting in the centre of a sofa donning a cotton sari. The poster sees Kajol staring intensely at the camera.

The actor can be seen sharing the couch with Shruti Haasan who is leaning on her left. While Neena Kulkarni can be seen sitting comfortably towards the right. Neena can be seen worried as she stares in the camera. Neha Dhupia can be seen standing confidently donning a pantsuit.

Devi’s first look also features Mukta Barve leaning on the couch wearing a burka. While Yashaswini Dayama is seen wearing a skirt-top. Sitting on the floor she looks terrified. Sandhya Mhatre has worn an orange saree and is standing behind. Rama Joshi to the extreme left can be seen wearing a salwar-suit. Last but not the least, Shivani Raghuvanshi has donned a lab coat.

About Kajol’s new short movie Devi

Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the short film Devi is produced under the banner of Electric Apples Entertainment. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, Kajol opened up about Devi saying that she couldn’t have chosen a better subject for her first short film. Kajol’s character, Jyoti, is very different from her. However, it has uncanny similarities with her real nature the star revealed.

Kajol further added that in today’s time when gender discrimination, violence and abuse is being spoken about very vociferously, films like Devi become very relevant. Shruti Hassan in the same interaction also added that people talk about sisterhood and how women need to stand with each other. The short film Devi highlights that aspect with a powerful message.

