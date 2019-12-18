Shreeram Lagoo Passes Away; The Natsamrat's Early Life And All You Need To Know About Him

Veteran theatre and movie actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo passed away in Pune on Tuesday, December 17. The 92-year-old actor received tributes from not just the entertainment industry, but also from the political fraternity across the nation. His massive contribution to the Marathi cinema, garnered him a huge fan following and stardom. According to reports, Lagoo passed away due to a cardiac arrest at his Pune residence. Netizens mourn saying that the Marathi theatre lost its ‘Natsamrat’. Read to know who was Dr Shreeram Lagoo.

All about Shreeram Lagoo

Born in Satara, Dr Shreeram Lagoo, known by his popular name ‘Doctor’ in the theatre spectrum, reportedly trained as an ENT surgeon by profession. During his early life, Shreeram started acting in plays, while educating himself in a medical college. The actor worked as a surgeon for years in Kenya, and then decided to switch his path. He shot to fame after his role in V Shantaram’s Pinjra in 1972, and then went on to be a part of many Marathi plays like Natsamrat, Himalayachi Saoli and many more. His lead role in Natsamrat, is widely popular and cherished by the audience even today.

He not only contributed to the Marathi cinema, but also enrolled himself into the Bollywood industry. Dr Shreeram Lagoo essayed remarkable roles in movies like Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ek Din Achanak and many more. As per reports, Lagoo played an important role in the growth of theatre movement in Maharashtra in post-Independence, alongside Vijay Tendulkar, Vijaya Mehta and Arvind Deshpande.

Netizens mourn Shreeram Lagoo's demise

the greatest actor in Marathi & Bollywood shriram lagoo passed away. 🌼RIP🌼🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/AOkmdCsog0 — vijay salimath (@vijaysalimath1) December 18, 2019

Sad to hear that Shriram Lagoo, veteran Marathi actor, committed socialist, and a leader of the anti-superstition movement, has passed away. He once famously said "It's time to retire God" and refused to take it back. His life points to Maharashtra's progressive past and future. — Jaai V (@Jaai1234) December 17, 2019

RIP The Legendary Actor Dr Shriram Lagoo Sir pic.twitter.com/zYWYeBQfvF — Kishori Shahane Vij (@GmKishori) December 17, 2019

#RIP Dr SHRIRAM LAGOO passes away



Thespian & Litterateur born in Satara; he practised as an ENT Surgeon till age of 42. His work in Marathi theatre is highly acclaimed. #NatSamrat pic.twitter.com/XW3meRWbIT — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 17, 2019

