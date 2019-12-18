The Debate
PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Veteran Theatre Actor Shreeram Lagoo

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his condolences over the death of veteran film and theatre actor Shreeram Lagoo.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Narendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his condolences over the death of veteran film and theatre actor Shreeram Lagoo. The PM took to Twitter to express his anguish over the loss. Shreeram Lagoo breathed his last at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday. He was 92 years old.

READ | Veteran Actor Shreeram Lagoo Passes Away, Tributes Pour In From Celebrities

Tributes from not just the entertainment industry, but also from political fraternity started pouring in after the news of his demise. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit, were among those who paid their respects and conveyed their condolences to his family.

READ | Best Of 2019: Top Romantic Marathi Songs That Will Redefine Love

Shreeram Lagoo acted in over 100 films in Hindi, Marathi. He was also known for his work in plays in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati plays. Not just acting in 40 plays, he also directed 20 of them. He was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2009 by then President Pratibha Patil. 

READ | Post Panipat Release, Kriti Sanon Feels Her Biggest Achievement Is Being Called Maratha 

Lagoo had started his career as a doctor before venturing into theatre in the late ‘60s. He shot to fame with the play Natasamrat, and then went on to act in movies like Sinhasan, Pinjra and Mukta. From there, he went to work in many Hindi films.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar: Top Three Marathi Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Published:
COMMENT
