PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death Of Veteran Theatre Actor Shreeram Lagoo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his condolences over the death of veteran film and theatre actor Shreeram Lagoo. The PM took to Twitter to express his anguish over the loss. Shreeram Lagoo breathed his last at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday. He was 92 years old.

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2019

Tributes from not just the entertainment industry, but also from political fraternity started pouring in after the news of his demise. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar, Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit, were among those who paid their respects and conveyed their condolences to his family.

महान कलाकार श्रीराम लागू यांना माझी श्रद्धांजली. आपण एक अष्टपैलू व्यक्तिमत्व गमावले आहे.या अनोख्या नाट्य अभिनेत्याने रुपेरी पडद्यावर अधिराज्य गाजवले आणि प्रभाव निर्माण केला.एकाच वेळी ते सामाजिक कार्यकर्तेही होते. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 17, 2019

R I P. One of the most natural spontaneous actors, Dr. Shreeram Lagoo sahab leaves us. Did several films way back. Unfortunately never got to work with him in the past 25/30 years. He had a retired life in Pune. Love you Dr. Sahab. pic.twitter.com/H8mESIX1kv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 17, 2019

Saddened to hear demise of veteran actor Dr. #ShriramLagoo sir. He was great socialist and versatile actor, his contributions will always be remembered for his memorable roles in theatre & films. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pqZovSz0lT — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 17, 2019

Sad to know about the demise of a great actor Shriram Lagoo ji at the age of 92. The theatre & film industry will miss him.

ओम् शांति ! pic.twitter.com/dO9skCnZ2K — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 17, 2019

Shreeram Lagoo acted in over 100 films in Hindi, Marathi. He was also known for his work in plays in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati plays. Not just acting in 40 plays, he also directed 20 of them. He was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2009 by then President Pratibha Patil.

Lagoo had started his career as a doctor before venturing into theatre in the late ‘60s. He shot to fame with the play Natasamrat, and then went on to act in movies like Sinhasan, Pinjra and Mukta. From there, he went to work in many Hindi films.

