The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dolly Singh: Best 'Raju Ki Mummy' Videos Of The Popular YouTuber

Others

Dolly Singh is a social media personality & fashion blogger. She has rocked social media with her vine videos. Here are some of the best 'Raju ki Mummy' videos.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh is a social media personality and a well-known fashion blogger. She has rocked social media with her fashion trends, vine videos and other funny content. Dolly Singh's famous character Raju Ki Mummy has now become an internet sensation. Dolly has several vines and videos featuring her as Raju Ki Mummy. Apart from her social media appearance, the young star is also a YouTuber. Here are some of Dolly Singh's Raju Ki Mummy videos to have a good laugh on. 

Also Read | Kusha Kapila: The social media star's best beach outfits from her vacations

Also Read | Kusha Kapila's hysterical vacay goals' parodies will make you have a good laugh

Dolly Singh's best Raju Ki Mummy Videos

Raju Ki Mummy's Senorita Cover 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy on LGBTQ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy in Titanic Scene, Ft Ayushmann Khurrana 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy reveals the real Raju, Ft Rajkummar Rao

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy's dance with Priyanka Chopra on Exotic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy Chat Show with Gaitonde and Guruji 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy and Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy on vacation 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy's cooking show with Abhay Deol

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Raju Ki Mummy with Bhumi Pednekar 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh) on

Also Read | Dolly Singh: Some Of The Fashion Blogger's Most Iconic Traditional Outfits

Also Read | Dolly Singh's popular vine videos that fans could relate to

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG