Dr Pepper Commercial Has Left Netizens In Splits, Here Are The Actors In The Advertisement

Dr Pepper is a world-famous carbonated soft drink. Created by American pharmacist Charles Alderton in Texas in the 1880s, the drink first gained popularity in 1904 and is now sold in Europe, Australia, Asia, New Zealand and South Africa. In recent years, Dr Pepper commercials have left fans in splits. Every year the soft drink company comes up with hilarious commercials that leave fans overjoyed. Read on to find out, “Who are the actors in the most recent Dr Pepper Commercial?”

Read | The Gray Man cast: From Dhanush to Ryan Gosling, know actors of this upcoming Netflix film

Who are the actors in the recent Dr Pepper Commercial?

Dr Pepper released a new commercial on September 25 and fans went berserk after watching it. The commercial features a group of friends watching a football game. During a crucial point in the game, one of them, who has his face painted with the colours of the team he is supporting, claims that there is no way the player will miss the shot. But, this man who is sitting on a couch sipping Dr Pepper and eating snacks sees that the player does miss the shot and the rest of the group begins to blame him for jinxing the shot. He is eventually arrested by a Sheriff.

Read | Is 'The Ripper' a true story? See details about the Netflix docuseries here

Dr Pepper Commercial Actors

While the commercial left many fans in hysterics, it also left many fans wondering who are the actors behind these amusing characters. A report on IMDb reveals that American actor Nick Ballard plays the man sitting on the couch, with his face painted, who later gets arrested for jinxing the game. Fan favourite Brian Bosworth has been known to play the Sheriff in the Dr Pepper commercial. A report in the IMDb page also reveals that he is a former professional football player who played linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks in the National Football League.

Read | Jason Momoa film has become one of the most trending films on Netflix; Find out about it

One of the actors that caught the eye of many fans was Josie Davis, who plays a lawyer in the second Dr Pepper Commercial of 2020. The follow-up commercial was released on October 13 and sees Ballard’s character being tried in court for jinxing the game. The judge states that the court has found Ballard guilty of jinxing and sentences him to 10 Saturdays without Dr Pepper. Upon this Ballard’s character hilariously cries out, “Can’t I just go to prison?” Davis took to her Twitter to share the news with her fans that she is playing a lawyer in the Dr Pepper commercial.

Read | How to turn off Audio Description on Netflix? Here's a step-by-step guide

Another report in Forbes Magazine reveals that Dr Pepper is an official sponsor of the College Football Playoff and Presenting Sponsor of the National Championship Trophy through 2026. This season also marks the 12th anniversary of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. It has awarded over $10 million to college students.

Netizens react to Dr Pepper Commercial cast

Dr Pepper “Can’t I just go to prison instead?” is perhaps the most indecent commercial in the past twenty years. Gasp at depicted exploitation of imprisonment to sell soda. #DrPepper #NotFunny #PrisonNoJoke ...or maybe it’s just me that can’t take a joke. ⁦⁦@sandylocks⁩ pic.twitter.com/VtbAkeAgdL — Konrad Moore (@konrad_moore) December 21, 2020

We gotta put Brett on trial for jinxing just like that guy in the Dr Peper commercial. The evidence is abundant, and I think Brett would be sentenced to at least 10 weekends without Dr Pepper. — Anthony Green (@gaming_green) December 20, 2020

lol this Dr Pepper commercial about jinxing the kicker is perfect timing — Yawn Stockton 🐐 (@christianreese_) December 19, 2020

The Dr Pepper commercial about going to court for jinxing the game is 100% reality and should be a warning to all — C-Hess (@kappinnk) December 20, 2020

Don’t say anything Rev,you saw what happened on the Dr Pepper commercial — steve cosby (@stephenjayco) December 20, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.