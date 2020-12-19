How To Turn Off Audio Description On Netflix? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

Netflix is one of the leading streaming service providers around the world. It has an extensive list of movies, shows, TV series and more in distinct genres. Apart from this, the other thing that is quite incredible is that the application is available on various platforms such as TVs, tablets, smartphones and as a web portal.

However, many users are unsatisfied as they are unable to turn off Audio Description. That is the reason why many people want to know "how to turn off Audio Description on Netflix?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to turn off Audio Description on Netflix?

Open the Netflix app or webpage and select Netflix Settings from the home screen.

From there, go to the General Settings section and select "Accessibility."

Now, you need to choose "Audio descriptions" in Accessibility settings.

There you will see a toggle; all you have to do is turn the toggle switch OFF to disable Audio Descriptions in Netflix.

Then, go back to Netflix home page/ app and start playing any TV show or movie.

While the TV show is still playing, click anywhere on the app screen.

Select the dialog button found in the upper right corner of the screen.

Now, go to the "Audio" option and ensure it does not contain Audio Description.

Once you have ensured that you have turned OFF Audio Descriptions well, tap " Done".

Play the movie or the TV show for the next five minutes to save the new settings.

That is how you can turn OFF Audio Descriptions in Netflix in all the devices that support the application, including Apple TV 2, Apple TV 3, iPads, iPhones and others. The method is simple and easy, and all you have to do is follow the above instructions correctly, and the descriptions would not affect your streaming experience ever before. Also, make sure you play the TV show or movie for at least 5 mins to save the settings.

