Is 'The Ripper' A True Story? See Details About The Netflix Docuseries Here

Netflix is known for its wide variety of content for its subscribers. The streaming service is back again with thrilling docuseries, The Ripper. The docuseries will be focusing on the vile and brutal murders. It is helmed by Jesse Vile and Ellena Wood. Ever since the release of The Ripper on Netflix, a lot of people have been wondering about is The Ripper a true story? Many viewers are also thinking that the story is about the infamous Jack The Ripper. For all the people who are curious to know about is The Ripper a true story or not, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is The Ripper a true story?

For all the people who are wondering about The Ripper on Netflix is a true story or not, the answer is yes, The Ripper is a true story. According to a report by Decider, the four-episode miniseries features interviews with investigators, journalists, survivors, and the families of victims of the Yorkshire Ripper. He was a serial killer who had murdered at least 13 women in Northern England in the duration of 1975 to 1980. Many people get confused between The Ripper on Netflix and Jack The Ripper. However, they are two different criminals. Here is a look at The Ripper’s true story.

The Ripper is a docuseries about the Yorkshire Ripper murders. 13 women were killed in the span of five years which launched one of the largest police manhunts in British history to track down the killer. Police did catch the Yorkshire Ripper. The criminal was a man named Peter William Sutcliffe, also known as Peter William Coonan. The report added that he had attacked at least 23 known victims between 1969 to 1980 who were all women. He was brought in for questioning a total of nine times during the five-year investigation. It led to sharp criticism of the British Police.

Peter William Sutcliffe continued to kill women even after he was questioned. He was finally arrested on January 2, 1981. After a two week trial, he claimed that the voice of God had sent him on a mission to kill prostitutes. He was found guilty on 13 charges of murder and was sentenced to 20 concurrent life sentences. After 30 years in prison. Sutcliffe became eligible for parole. However, in 2010, he received a whole life tariff which meant that he would never be released from Prison. He served his final years of the sentence at HM Prison Frankland in Durham, England. Sutcliffe died on November 13, 2020, he was 74 years old.

