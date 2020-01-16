Dulquer Salmaan And Kajal Aggarwal To Come Together For Tamil Project?

Bollywood beauty and the South superstar Kajal Aggarwal is popularly known for her role in Singham and Arya 2. She is set to star alongside South megastar Dulquer Salmaan in a Tamil project. Dulquer Salmaan is best known in Bollywood for his role in Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.

In a recent media interaction, Kajal revealed that she will be doing a Tamil film with Dulquer Salmaan. But the star did not reveal the details of the project.

Dulquer Salmaan to romance Kajal Aggarwal for this new Tamil project?

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan To Shane Nigam: How Was 2019 For These Malayalam Stars

Kajal's next

Kajal Aggarwal is also set to star in another Tamil project with Kamal Hassan titled Indian 2. Kajal recently shared details about her playing an 85-year old in the film. She said that it is a very exciting role but she cannot reveal details about it and jokingly said that the makers will kill her if she does so.

Kajal further revealed that she will resume shooting in February and said that it is going to be very different as she has never done something like this before. She also added that it is not a stereotypical answer but a genuine one. Earlier, Rakul Preet Singh, who is also a part of the film's cast, mentioned that Kajal will be seen in a flashback portion in the film.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Releases First Look Of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' On Social Media

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan?

Dulquer Salmaan is also set to star in multiple films for the year 2020. He will be seen in a Malayalam film Varane Avashyamund which is expected to hit the screens this year. He is also prepping for a few other projects including Kurup and Pashmeena. He is also reportedly been roped in for Vaan, Oru Bhayankara Kamukan, and Love in Anjengo.

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan Has A Number Of Luxury Cars; Here's All You Need To Know About Them

ALSO READ | Dulquer Salmaan In 2020: 'Kurup', 'Varane Avashyamund' & Other Upcoming Releases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.