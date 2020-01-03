Dulquer Salmaan Releases First Look Of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' On Social Media

Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan made his debut as a producer earlier last year with Maniyarayile Ashokan, took to his Instagram account to release the first look of the romantic drama. The popular actor has a whopping 4.4 million followers on his Instagram and on his profile, he uploaded the picture with, “#ManiyarayileAshokan! The first production under our banner #WayfarerFilms! Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!!!”. Read more to know about Dulquer Salmaan’s Maniyarayile Ashokan.

About Maniyarayile Ashokan

Fans really loved the first look of the film because of the fresh on-screen pair of the lead actors Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameshwara. In the picture, the two are lost in their own romantic world, dressed in the authentic attire of Kerala. Maniyarayile Ashokan is Dulquer Salmaan’s first production venture helmed by debutant filmmaker Shamzu Zayba. The film’s music director is Sreehari K Nair. The film crew has an amazing cast with stars like Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran, Anu Sithara, Nikhila Vimal, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan along with others in pivotal roles. The romantic drama is produced under Wayfarer films, owned by Dulquer Salmaan. The makers of the film have still not released its official release date.

Here’s a glimpse of Maniyarayile Ashokan that will release in 2020. Any guesses who plays Ashokan and his love interest Shyama? @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/zIUsoPdGS8 — Wayfarer Films (@DQsWayfarerFilm) January 1, 2020

