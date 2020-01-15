Dulquer Salmaan In 2020: 'Kurup', 'Varane Avashyamund' & Other Upcoming Releases

In 2012, imbibing the good looks and acting skills of his father Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan made his Malayalam film debut with Srinath Rajendran's Second Show. The thriller, released and went in thin air, making Dulquer lost in the crowd of debutants. It was Anwar Rasheed's Ustad Hotel that reportedly brought him back to the limelight, exclaimed the actor in an old interview.

In an eight-year-long acting career, Dulquer Salmaan has managed to carve a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry. Last seen romancing and dancing in B.C. Noufal's Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Dulquer's filmography promises interesting movies. Here is a look at upcoming movies of Dulquer Salmaan.

Upcoming movies of Dulquer Salman

Kurup

Playing the role of Sukumara Kurup in this Srinath Rajendran directorial will be Dulquer Salmaan. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, also features Sobhita Dhulipada, Indrajith, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. According to reports, Kurup is shot in exotic locations like Dubai, Gujarat, among others. The posters of Dulquer Salmaan's look from Kurup was recently released by the makers, and the look has been receiving love and appreciation from moviegoers. Interestingly, the movie will be produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Varane Avashyamund

The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shobhana, Suresh Gopi, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, will mark the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. According to the reports, the movie shot in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020. The film will be produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.

Besides these Malayalam movies, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to feature in Desingh Periyaswamy's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The Tamil film, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead, has been in the making for a year and is expected to hit the marquee soon. Produced by Viacom 18 Studios, the movie is touted to be a romantic comedy set in modern time.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)

