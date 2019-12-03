Dulquer Salmaan's Next Film Expected To Go On Floors In April 2020?

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most talented actors in Indian cinema. He has made quite an impact after appearing in several films over the years. He has starred in films like Karwaan and Zoya Factor, in which fans appreciated his performance. Currently, he is expected to be seen in an upcoming Malayalam film directed by Director Rosshan Andrrews.

Dulquer Salmaan's next To Go On Floors In April 2020?

Rosshan Andrrews was praised after he unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film Prathi Poovankozhi. It is being rumoured that the director and Dulquer will be seen working together in a film scheduled to release in April 2020. The film is supposedly said to be a cop drama film, which will star Dulquer in the lead role.

This will be the second time Dulquer will be seen in a policeman character. The first time he played a policeman was in the 2014 film Vikramadhithyan which was directed by Lal Jose. The actor was last seen in The Zoya Factor starring opposite Sonam Kapoor. He is also currently producing a crime thriller apart from acting on any major projects.

The actor is also said to be working on as a filmmaker for an untitled film. This film supposedly stars veteran Malayalam actors like Suresh Gopi, Shobana among others. The actor took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the opportunity he received as a filmmaker. He disclosed his venture to his fans and sought blessings for his new venture as a filmmaker.

