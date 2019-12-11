Dulquer Salmaan Finds This Actor A 'catch', Laughs Over 'runout' Question, Watch

Dulquer Salmaan recently played the Captain of the Indian cricket team in The Zoya Factor. That might be just another reason why the actor might be familiar with terms like ‘catch’ and ‘runout’. However, equating them with people from the industry, the Ustad Hotel star came up with some interesting answers. In the industry, Dulquer thinks Ranbir Kapoor is a ‘catch’. While that was honest, he also felt that ‘runout’, to indicate who came close to becoming a star, was too a harsh a term.

Dulquer Salmaan featured on the Neha Dhupia-hosted No Filter Neha recently. During a segment on the show, the host threw cricketing terms at him and asked who it applied to. On ‘catch’, the Charlie star took Ranbir Kapoor’s name. When asked who was a ‘runout’, someone who 'star bante bante reh gaya?' He replied, “This is so mean.” after which both of them burst into laughter. This conversation was a part of the promo of the episode. Dulquer also showed off his vocal skills by singing the title track of Dil Dhadakne Do.

Watch the promo here

Presenting @dqsalmaan on #nofilternehaseason4 ... He's clean, he's sweet, he's shy... all things we wish to change about him in this very episode of #nofilterneha only on @jiosaavn co produced by @BigGirlPvtLtd 💕🤟😜 listen up here 👉 https://t.co/5zPbu71DeF pic.twitter.com/csgUBIARS0 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 11, 2019

Another interesting statement from him was about how difficult he found to do intimate scenes. He stated, "My hands shake. One of my tricks when I do intimate scenes, I always tuck women's hair behind their ear. I find it very endearing, in real life also. But in real life, it's easier because the person is familiar. I share a familiarity with my wife, even with my sister or mother. When I do share physical contact or affection with them, it's easy for me.”

He added, “Every time I'm with a co-star, I mean, I have got a lot better now, I'm always thinking, 'Are they thinking that I'm a jerk to be getting a kick out of this?' Women are quick to find out. They are very sharp at seeing this and are almost always amused by this. And then I feel like I'm naked, that they can see right through me, see what I'm going through. Someone like Sonam is very sweet about it, but it is not my favourite things to shoot."

On the professional front, Dulquer last featured in The Zoya Factor. The movie had also starred Sonam K Ahuja. He is now set to work in Kurup opposite Kalyani Priyadarshan.

