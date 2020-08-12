In Sushant Case, ED Assessing 9 Persons Including Rhea; Pithani Grilled For 15 Hours

The Enforcement Directorate is assessing the statements of nine persons in the investigation of the money laundering case linked to the First Information Report registered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. This includes Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the FIR, her father and brother, Sushant’s former managers Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, his and Rhea’s chartered accountants, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh. Pithani was questioned the longest, for about 15 hours.

ED probe in Sushant case

As per sources, the ED is currently analysing the statements of Rhea Chakraborty (questioned twice), Showik Chakraborty (thrice), Inderjit Chrakraborty, (twice), Shruti Modi (thrice), Siddharth Pithani (twice), Samuel Miranda (twice), CA Ritesh Shah (twice), CA Sandeep Shridhar (once).

The investigating agency will be matching the statements with the documents they have received in the investigation. They have received the submissions of two property documents, the statements of two bank accounts and income tax records of Rhea. The officials are also going through the cheque transactions made by Showik.

As per sources, the next round of questioning will be decided after the statements and documents are examined.

Meanwhile, Pithani, who was questioned for the second time on Tuesday, was questioned for close to 15 hours. After arriving at the office at around 11.30 AM, the session lasted till around 2 AM the next day. The officials quizzed him about his financial statements and income tax records. He was also questioned about the contract details when working with Sushant, and the mode of payment of his salary.

Previously, as per sources, Rhea, who has been accused of embezzlement to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Sushant’s father KK Singh, made inconsistent and unsatisfactory statements when asked about her properties, sources of income and bank statements. Her statements were not in line with the statements of the CAs. Moreover, the change of the IP address of the one of the four companies, that Rhea founded along with Sushant, 17 times, as late as August 7, and the website being pulled down raised eyebrows.

