Vikas Khanna Hosts 'World's Largest Eid Feast'; Salim-Sulaiman Unveil Soulful Song

Eid is being celebrated across the world on Sunday. Though the COVID-19 situation has not allowed people to venture out, praying at mosques and celebrating the occasion with their loved ones, people marked the occasion in different ways. Apart from people conveying their greetings on messages, calls and social media posts, some celebrities had heartwarming ways to celebrate the festival.

Vikas Khanna has been making headlines for his charitable activities during the lockdown. Though the Michelin Star chef is in the United States of America, he has arranged ration and other essentials for the needy across the country.

In his own words, Vikas has served over four million dry ration meals in over 75 cities. Anupam Kher and numerous other stars have been raving over his endeavour on Twitter.

He also had a special gesture on the occasion of Eid. The celebrity chef, in his own words, held the ‘World’s largest Eid feast’ this year. 2,00,000 meals were served in Mumbai recently. He shared the video of the gathering in Mumbai where visuals of people queuing up and collecting the ration, and expressing their delight.

The entire event arranged for the distribution of 100,000+ kgs of dry rations, fresh & dry fruits, spices, kitchen utensils, tea, sweets, juices, etc, he had earlier tweeted.

Vikas was also quoted as saying by PTI that the essentials were collected at the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai and distributed around Mohammed Ali Road, Dharavi and Mahim Dargah. 200 volunteers and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) followed all guidelines of social distancing for the activity.

Meanwhile, another special offering during Eid was Salim-Sulaiman’s new song Maalik Mere. The star music composer duo, joined hands with other singers like Raj Pandit, Salman Ali, Vipul Mehta to create a soulful track for the season.

Visuals of devotees offering prayers and singing in worship are the highlights of the track. The interesting bit is how all the artists have shot the video at their homes, balconies and terrace, to adhere to social distancing laws.

