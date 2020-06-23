Elon Musk Cuddles Up With Newborn Baby X, Lovingly Says 'this Is Your Dad Speaking'; Watch

With Father's Day Sunday just concluded, a heartwarming video of the father-son bond has been shared by model Maye Musk on social media. She posted an update where Elon Musk's newborn child X AE A-XII can be seen gripping the SpaceX founder's finger. Maye-- the proud grandmother-- captioned the post, "Elon and X".

In the video, the billionaire speaks to X asking "Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I?". X seems to listen as Elon speaks, looking up at him in awe. "This is your dad speaking," he continues as X grips his finger. "Hello, hello baby. Hello baby X."

Have a look:

Recently, Grimes and Elon Musk had to officially change their newborn baby's name from X Æ A-12 to X AE A-XII to comply with California law. Even though he is now nicknamed "little X" by everyone, Twitter has been abuzz with the struggle to understand the meaning and pronunciation of the unusual name. However, reports suggest that the couple had to change Æ to AE and the number 12 to Roman numeral XII to comply with the Californian law.

How to pronounce X Æ A-12?

As people have been flooding social media with queries about the pronunciation of the quirky name, Grimes finally quenched the curiosity and replied to a query by an Instagram user.

"It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I," wrote Grimes on in response to a query on Instagram.

Soon after, Musk too explained the pronunciation which, however, differed from the one given by his girlfriend Grimes. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk spilled the beans on the name. He started by saying that the name has mostly been suggested by Grimes.

"First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name," Musk said. "Yeah, she's great at names."

Laying out the exact pronunciation of the name of his newborn son, Musk said: "So, it's just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced Ash." He said that he suggested adding A-12 as an homage to the Archangel 12, what he said is the "precursor to SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

The verdict: X Ash Archangel Twelve

