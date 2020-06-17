Last Updated:

Elon Musk & Grimes Change Their Son's Name Once Again, Check Spelling On Birth Certificate

Elon Musk has once again changed his son's name and has even revealed the name on the birth certificate this time. Read further to know more about it.

Elon Musk and Grimes have once again changed their son X Æ A-12’s name in order to get him a birth certificate. When the news of Elon Musk’s son being born was revealed, fans of the SpaceX creator were delighted for him. However, soon the couple was asked for a name and they mentioned that they will be naming the baby as X Æ A-12. This got fans confused who initially thought it was a code or a puzzle to extract the real name. As a result, Grimes had taken to Twitter to clear out this confusion and mentioned the meaning of the name and thus stated that it was, in fact, going to be a real name for her son.

Elon Musk & Grimes change their son's name once again

In the past, Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their son's name a couple of times due to the pronunciation. Now, once again the couple has changed their son's name for a particular purpose. X Æ A-12 is the name of the baby boy of Elon Musk; however, according to a news portal, the Californian Law states that a name must have letters from the 26 letters of the English alphabet. The names are allowed to have an apostrophe; however, no other symbols can be used in the name. Therefore, due to the unusual name of X Æ A-12, the couple has further decided to change the name of their son to fit the rules of the state.

Thus, the name of X Æ A-12 has now been changed to X AE A-XII Musk. This will also be the exact name that will appear in the birth certificate of X Æ A-12. The pronunciation for the name of X Æ A-12 had always been a topic among fans who found it hard to say the child’s name. As per a tweet made by Grimes, the X stands for an unknown variable, the Æ in the name stands for the elven spelling of AI and finally, the A-12 in the name stands for the name of the couple’s favourite aircraft S-71. However, even after providing the meaning of the name, fans still were uncertain as to how to pronounce the name. Hence, Elon Musk in a podcast addressed this and said that the name of X Æ A-12 should be pronounced as calling the X in his name as X, followed by saying A and then I with the number 12. In an interview with a news portal, Grimes had even revealed that the couple has been calling X Æ A-12 Little X as a short form for his name.

