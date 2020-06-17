Elon Musk & Grimes Change Their Son's Name Once Again, Check Spelling On Birth Certificate

Elon Musk and Grimes have once again changed their son X Æ A-12’s name in order to get him a birth certificate. When the news of Elon Musk’s son being born was revealed, fans of the SpaceX creator were delighted for him. However, soon the couple was asked for a name and they mentioned that they will be naming the baby as X Æ A-12. This got fans confused who initially thought it was a code or a puzzle to extract the real name. As a result, Grimes had taken to Twitter to clear out this confusion and mentioned the meaning of the name and thus stated that it was, in fact, going to be a real name for her son.

Elon Musk & Grimes change their son's name once again

In the past, Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their son's name a couple of times due to the pronunciation. Now, once again the couple has changed their son's name for a particular purpose. X Æ A-12 is the name of the baby boy of Elon Musk; however, according to a news portal, the Californian Law states that a name must have letters from the 26 letters of the English alphabet. The names are allowed to have an apostrophe; however, no other symbols can be used in the name. Therefore, due to the unusual name of X Æ A-12, the couple has further decided to change the name of their son to fit the rules of the state.

Thus, the name of X Æ A-12 has now been changed to X AE A-XII Musk. This will also be the exact name that will appear in the birth certificate of X Æ A-12. The pronunciation for the name of X Æ A-12 had always been a topic among fans who found it hard to say the child’s name. As per a tweet made by Grimes, the X stands for an unknown variable, the Æ in the name stands for the elven spelling of AI and finally, the A-12 in the name stands for the name of the couple’s favourite aircraft S-71. However, even after providing the meaning of the name, fans still were uncertain as to how to pronounce the name. Hence, Elon Musk in a podcast addressed this and said that the name of X Æ A-12 should be pronounced as calling the X in his name as X, followed by saying A and then I with the number 12. In an interview with a news portal, Grimes had even revealed that the couple has been calling X Æ A-12 Little X as a short form for his name.

