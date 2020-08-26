'Love And Hip Hop: New York' Actor Erica Mena Lashes Out At Her Husband's Trolls

Love & Hip Hop: New York actor Erica Mena recently came to her husband Safaree Samuels' defense after her husband Safaree Samuels was called 'corny' after sharing a video of himself dancing with his wife and daughter. The well-known model and actor spoke about her frustrations through an Instagram post.

Erica Mena, in her five-minute Instagram video, said that, ‘They’re bitter inside ’cause they give their all to a man that can’t love themselves’. Keep reading to know more:

Erica Mena opens up on criticism on Safaree Samuels

As can be seen through her Instagram post, Erica Mena has now come to the rapper’s defense and criticised people who kept calling her husband “corny”. She shared a five-minute video on Instagram on Monday, August 24, 2020. Check it out:

She later returned to the photo-sharing app with more things to say by calling the trolls “bitter” people. She also said, ''When a man is 'legitimately confident with himself, when a man enjoys life and enjoys making the best out of things, dances because he feels good inside, says what he wants to say because he means it and is really a good all-around man…why is that corny for other females?”.

Erica further added that it is a 'sad truth' that there are a lot of women who go after men who are happy with themselves. Hence, she said, these types of women are 'bitter inside' because they give their all to a man that can’t love themselves. Erica then added that the females who keep calling Safaree Samuels “corny” are lonely because they want to be with a man who pretends to be 'everything that actually he isn’t'.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena did their best to snub trolls. The Love & Hip Hop New York couple are about to celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple. Apart from this, they recently had a new addition in their family as they welcomed their daughter.

