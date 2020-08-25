Lori Harvey & Beau Future Fuel Breakup Rumours; Unfollow Each Other On Social Media

Speculations of American model Lori Harvey split with beau Future have been making rounds on the internet. Amid this, the duo recently unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. Recently, a report by Blast stated that rapper Future has also deleted all the posts, which featured Lori Harvey. Though neither Lori Harvey nor Future have reacted about the same, the report has stated that the signs point to a split.

Did Lori Harvey and Future break up?

Prior to the global pandemic, Steve Harvey's 23-year-old daughter moved into a Beverly Hills mansion with rapper Future. During the self-isolation, Lori often shared photos on social media while enjoying in the pool with Future. Back in January, the 36-year-old singer and his girlfriend made things official on Instagram with a photo of Future planting a kiss on Harvey, after going on a trip together in late 2019.

During their relationship, Lori and Future often grabbed the attention of their fans as they travelled the world together. They visited Africa, Miami and Dubai, among many other places. They seemed to care for each other as they constantly promoted each other’s projects. On Lori’s 23rd birthday, Future took her to Jamaica for a weekend bash along with her close friends. It was also believed the two got engaged earlier this year.

Also, during their relationship, Future was dealing with two separate paternity battles and Lori stood in his support throughout the court sessions. A Florida-based woman, named Eliza Reign, accused him of being the biological father to her 1-year-old daughter Reign. A DNA test showed that Future was the father of the baby girl. According to the latest updates, the two are still in court fighting over child support.

Recently, on August 25, Dailymail spotted Lori at the LA airport. Keeping a casual and comfortable look in all black and fluffy slippers, Lori navigated through the airport. She wore a black crewneck sweatshirt and skintight black leggings.

Following the guidelines, while travelling amid the pandemic, the model also donned a black reusable face mask. On the other side, the Life Is Good singer posted a photo, featuring four women, in his previous Instagram story session. Instagramming the story, he wrote a caption, which read, "Happy Sunday".

