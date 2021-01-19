Esha Gupta's Love For Her 'clingy Kids' Will Surely Melt The Hearts Of Her Fans; Check Out

Esha Gupta is a popular actor and model in the Indian entertainment industry and has managed to establish herself as an actor in Bollywood. As Esha Gupta’s photos and videos are much loved by her huge fan following on social media, she recently shared yet another set of photos that delighted the hearts of her fans. Let’s have a look at Esha Gupta’s Instagram and see how her fans liked her latest photos.

Actor and model Esha Gupta recently took to her Instagram handle and shared these photos in which she can be seen sitting with her adorable pet and playing with her lovingly. She can be seen wearing a sizzling olive green jumpsuit with a set of black footwear and beautiful little earrings to go with it. Esha Gupta’s dog can be seen adorably playing with her and the duo are seen gazing into each other’s eyes. In the caption, Esha Gupta addressed her dog as her baby and stated how her kids were so clingy.

The moment she posted these lovely photos on her Instagram handle, all her fans came rushing to the comments section when they saw the cute pictures of Esha Gupta’s dog. They all showered immense love for Esha Gupta and her pictures. Some of the fans even called Esha Gupta classy and shared heart symbols next to it.

Some of Esha Gupta’s fans also stated how hot and cute she looked in her latest photos. Let’s have a look at some of the fans’ comments on Esha Gupta’s Instagram photos and see how her fans showered love onto her.

As the photos of Esha Gupta’s clingy kids were loved by her fans, she had also shared this picture on Instagram a while ago in which she can be seen with some of her other pets. She can be seen lying on a sheet with her little pets with a glass of drink in her hand. She can also be seen wearing a stunning purple colored dress with dazzling curls in her hair. In the caption, she added the names of her pets namely Nawab, Bella, and Johnnie Ginger, and stated how she always finds time for her three favorites.

Esha Gupta’s movies

Some of Esha Gupta’s popular movies include Chakravyuh, Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Rustom, Paltan, Baadshaho, Total Dhamaal, Baby, Humshakals, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, etc.

