Mira Kapoor Posts A New Picture On Instagram, Asks People To Call Her 'Jasmine'

Mira Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans and followers. Her social media handle is full of cute family pictures, snippets from their exotic vacations, and stunning photos of one of the most popular Bollywood couples. Read on to know about Mira Kapoor's latest post and which Disney princess' name she would like to be addressed with.

Mira Kapoor's Instagram post

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Kapoor recently took to the social media site and posted a picture of herself, dressed in a black knotted crop top, with a black shrug and paired it with blush pink colored pants. She completed her look with a magenta handbag and a pair of flats, embedded with seashells. While she looked stunning in her casual ensemble, her quirky caption read, "You can call me Jasmine ðŸ§ž‍â™‚ï¸". Her outfit resembled that of Princess' Jasmine's, with the flared pants and the crop top. She kept her make-up minimal and hair open. You can see the post here.

Mira has around 2.4 million followers on Instagram and her latest post garnered close to 45k likes within an hour of posting. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments and called her gorgeous. While one follower said that she did look like Jasmine, others commented about how beautiful she looked. You can see some of the comments here.

Mira Kapoor's photos with husband Shahid Kapoor

Mira Kapoor's pictures with her husband Shahid garner the most love and admiration from her fans and followers. Mira frequently shares photos and stories with him, which keep their fans entertained and updated about their everyday life. She recently shared an image with him with the caption 'I love you', while he responded with 'ditto'.

In the picture, Shahid was seen embracing his lady love as they both posed for a cute picture. The couple decided to twin for the picture as they both donned black attire. While Mira was all smiles, Shahid gave a slight smirk and teamed up his outfit with a pair of black sunglasses. The couple gives major romance goals through their posts and comments and has their admirers swooning over their fairytale love story. You can see a few pictures of the couple together.

Image Credits: Mira Rajput Kapoor Official Instagram Account

