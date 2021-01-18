Tiger Shroff's First Instagram Reel Shows A Glimpse Of His Aerial Cartwheel On 'Casanova'

As Tiger Shroff’s song Casanova recently released on YouTube, the actor has been promoting and sharing his song all over social media and receiving tons of love from his fans. As the actor has been loving the affection, he recently posted a stunning video clip of himself in which he can be seen grooving to his latest song in the coolest way. Have a look at one of the latest Tiger Shroff’s videos and see how his fans were left speechless after watching him groove.

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a spectacular video clip of himself in which he can be seen performing some of the coolest moves on his latest Casanova song. In the video, he can be seen jumping and performing crazy stunts wearing a pair of black pants and a jacket. As this is Tiger Shroff’s first-ever reel on his Instagram handle, he was quite thrilled to share it with his fans. In the caption, he stated how he was trying to pull a matrix in his first reel for his latest song Casanova and added a cool emoji with sunglasses and a heart symbol next to it.

Many of the fans were left speechless when they saw one of the latest Tiger Shroff’s videos in which he tried some of his most breathtaking moves. Many of them stated in the comments section how awesome and superb moves he performed in his latest video. They even praised the amazing Tiger Shroff’s song and added heart-eyed emojis and fire symbols. Have a look at how the fans liked Tiger Shroff’s latest video on Instagram.

Tiger Shroff's song

Tiger Shroff also posted yet another video clip of himself grooving to the tunes of his latest song Casanova in which he can be seen dancing in one shot without any cut trying to match the steps shown on the background screen. In the caption, he stated how he managed to match himself on his own dance video playing on the screen behind him. In the end, he rated his performance as ‘ok’. As usual, all his fans were thrilled to have a mesmerizing glimpse of Tiger Shroff grooving to the song.

