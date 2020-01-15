Every Malayalam Movie In 2020 Fans Are Eagerly Waiting For

The year 2019 witnessed Malayalam cinema go pan-India. This year too, there will be a balance of movies celebrating super-stardom and slice-of-life narratives. There are superstar big-budget films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Kurup, with unusual themes, rom-coms, a superhero story, a biopic, a political thriller and a gangster story. Here are the upcoming Malayalam movies in 2020 to look forward to-

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Stuns As Kerala's Most Notorious Criminal In First Look From 'Kurup'

Upcoming Malayalam movies in 2020

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Priyadarshan’s historical period drama is about the exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. There were three Marakkars before him, who played a key role in their naval wars with the Portuguese from 1507 to 1600. They are said to have organised the first naval defence of the Indian coast.

Reportedly the movie is made on a budget of ₹100 crores and is said to be the most expensive Malayalam film till date. With quite an ensemble of actors led by Mohanlal, the cast also includes Arjun, Manju Warrier, Sudeep, Suniel Shetty and Keerthy Suresh. Reportedly, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will make a cameo appearance in the movie. The film is scheduled to release in over 5000 screens worldwide on 26 March.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Is All Praises For His Kurup Co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kurup

Sreenath Rajendran whose debut was Second Show starring the then-newcomer Dulquer Salmaan is yet again teaming up with the actor in Kurup. The film is based on one of Kerala's notorious fugitives Sukumara Kurup. Kurup is said to have burnt a man inside a car to fake his own death to get an insurance amount. Though his co-accused have been serving life imprisonment, the criminal is still untraceable and the case remains one of the long-standing open cases in the history of the state. Dulquer Salmaan plays the titular role, supported by Indrajith Sukumaran and Shine Tom Chacko. The movie is expected to release by the mid of 2020.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Feels 'Naked' During Intimate Scenes; Reveals His Trick To Shooting Them

Bilal

When Amal Neerad first announced the project in 2017, this development was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience on social media. Almost all young Malayalam actors shared the news on their social accounts, about the second coming of Bilal. Neerad called it a prequel to his cult action thriller Big B, starring Mammootty, which also marked his directorial debut. Big B wasn’t a box office success, like most films ahead of their times, it proved to be a slow burner. Besides becoming a cult favourite, it is now considered one of the most technically superior films of our times. While Big B centred around Mary Teacher’s murder and how her four adopted sons come together to unravel the mystery and find the culprits, its prequel will apparently dwell on Bilal’s past. There are rumours about Fahadh Faasil and Sreenath Bhasi being part of the project. Other members of the cast have not been announced. The movie is expected to release towards the end of 2020.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Is All Praises For His Kurup Co-star Kalyani Priyadarshan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.