'Trance's New Song 'Noolupoya' Out: Fans Get A Glimpse Into Fahadh & Nazriya's Characters

Anwar Rasheed’s upcoming film, Trance, featuring the successful onscreen couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim is set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2020. The on-screen pairing of Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the 2014 hit film Bangalore Days. The makers of Trance have released a new video song, Noolupoya, which gives insights into the film’s storyline.

The video song Noolupoya starts with the lead actor Fahadh Faasil trying to encourage senior citizens to consider themselves as champions. In the entire video, Fahadh is trying his best to be a motivational speaker. One can find Naazriya towards the end of the music video, where she is seen walking alongside Fahadh Faasil in a suit and short hair.

There are snippets from the film in the video; however, excited fans will have to wait until February 14 to know the entire story. Noolupoya song is composed and produced by Jackson Vijayan. It has the voices of Pradeep Kumar, Mohammed Maqbool and Jackson Vijayan. The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Vinayak Sasikumar.

The film brings together the real-life couple, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil, onscreen after making fans wait for more than six years. Reportedly, the film’s director Anwar Rasheed is also making a comeback after his directorial hiatus. According to multiple reports, fans can expect sequences at par with Hollywood, shot by robotic cameras.

The action scenes are brought to life by the action director Supreme Sunder of Varathil and Swathandryam Ardharathriyil fame. After being in the production and post-production stage for almost two years, the film is releasing on Valentine’s Day in 2020. The action-comedy drama also stars Sreenath Bhasi, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothen in supporting roles.

