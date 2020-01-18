Fahadh Faasil's First Look Poster For 'Malik' Shared Online By Mammootty

The first look poster for one of Malayalam cinema's most awaited films, Malik, has finally been shared online. The poster was released on social media by two of the industry's biggest superstars, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

The film will feature the massively popular actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and is set to release on April 22, 2020. The first look poster for Malik is already trending on social media thanks to Fahadh Faasil's fans, who have been incessantly sharing the poster online.

Check out the first look poster for Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Malik

(Poster from Mammootty's Facebook page)

Above is the first look poster for Fahadh Faasil's upcoming film Malik. The poster was shared online by Fahadh's friend and fellow superstar, Mammootty, who wished him and the rest of the film's cast the best of the success of Malik. The poster features the first look of Fahadh Fassil's character and also showcases the location of the film in the background.

Malik is directed by Mahesh Narayanan, who made his directorial debut with the film Take Off. Interestingly, Take Off also featured Fahadh Faasil in the leading role and this will be the second time that the two will be working on a project together. Malik is reported to be a gangster drama and Fahadh Faasil will play the titular role in the film.

The movie is also reportedly going to span across several years and will follow the life story of Fahadh Fassil's lead character, from his early 20s to his late 50s. Recently, Fahadh Fassil's body transformation for the role went viral on social media. He apparently had to undergo a drastic transformation to play the role of the young version of his character.

Malik is being produced by Anto Joseph Film Corporation. Acclaimed composer Sushin Shyam has been roped in to produce the music for the film. Alongside Fahadh Faasil, the movie will also feature Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Indrans and Sudhi Koppa in prominent roles.

