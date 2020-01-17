Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim's 'Trance' To Hit The Screens On THIS Date

Trance, reported to be one of the costliest films of Fahadh Faasil, has been in the making for about two years. Yesterday, that is January 16, 2020, a new poster of the upcoming film was released on social media by Amal Neerad (DOP). The poster that features Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, revealed the release date of Trance. Check it out below.

Trance to release on February 14, reveals Amal Neerad

The upcoming movie, Trance, which will mark the return of Anwar Rasheed to direction after 5 Sundarikal (2013), was supposed to hit the screens on Onam 2019, but due to impending work on special effects and VFX, the movie was shifted to Christmas 2019. Now, that the makers have officially announced the release of the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer, which will be released on February 14, 2020.

Trance starring real-life couple, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in lead, also has an array of actors in pivotal roles. According to reports, new-generation actors like Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Arjun Ashokan, and Vinayakan, are speculated to be associated with the project. The movie produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment is reportedly shot in coastal areas of Kanyakumari, Dubai, and Amsterdam. Recently a media report threw light on the storyline of Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer. According to the report, the film will narrate the tale of a fisherman, who after divine interventions, is gifted with god-like healing powers. Touted to an action-thriller, the movie is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Amal Neerad Instagram)

